Gunman Shoots at Least 4 People at Philly Basketball Court

The victims were on the court at Roberto Clemente Park along 18th and Wallace streets shortly after 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

police line do not cross
Getty Images

A gunman shot at least four people at a Philadelphia basketball court Wednesday night. 

A neighbor, who we are not identifying, told NBC10 he heard around 20 loud popping sounds in quick succession when the shooting took place. 

Police said at least four people were shot. They have not yet revealed their conditions. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

