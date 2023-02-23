Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots At Least 4 People Outside Philly School, Police Say

The shooting occurred outside the James G Blaine School on 30th and Norris streets around 6 p.m., police said. 

By David Chang

A gunman shot at least four people outside of a Philadelphia school early Thursday evening, according to police. 

The shooting occurred outside the James G Blaine School on 31st and Norris streets around 6 p.m., police said. 

The victims include a 16-year-old who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the school yard as well as a 14-year-old, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. 

Officials have not yet revealed the conditions of the victims or if any arrests were made.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

VIDEO: Robbers Hold Employees and Customers Captive at Gunpoint Inside Store

City Council 6 hours ago

Philadelphia City Council Darrell Clarke Won't Seek Re-Election

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us