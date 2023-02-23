Gunman Shoots At Least 4 People Outside Philly School, Police Say

A gunman shot at least four people outside of a Philadelphia school early Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred outside the James G Blaine School on 31st and Norris streets around 6 p.m., police said.

The victims include a 16-year-old who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the school yard as well as a 14-year-old, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officials have not yet revealed the conditions of the victims or if any arrests were made.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.