Gunman Kills Man, Injures 3 Others in Southwest Philadelphia

A gunman killed a man and injured three others in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The four victims were on 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue around 4:15 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

A 20-year-old man was shot 11 times throughout his body. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was shot five times and is currently in critical but stable condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the left abdomen, right knee and left hand while a 19-year-old man was shot once in the left elbow. They were both taken to Penn Presbyterian in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The quadruple shooting comes just two days after three people were killed and five others hurt in six separate shootings in Philadelphia on Monday.

As of Tuesday night, there have been 190 homicides in the city, up 39% from the same time last year which ultimately was one of the most violent years in Philadelphia's history.

Last month, federal officials announced an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that would add resources to prosecute local gun crimes. Former Mayor Ed Rendell even floated the idea of bringing back retired police officers.

Mayor Jim Kenney recently proposed $18.7 million in additional funding for anti-violence initiatives for the city's next fiscal year.

"Over five years, we're planning to increase our investment in proven violence reduction strategies by $70 million," he wrote.

More details on the city's anti-violence plan can be found here.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.