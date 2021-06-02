Gunman Shoots 3 Police Officers in Wilmington, Delaware

A gunman shot three police officers in Wilmington, Delaware, late Wednesday night.
The officers were responding to a call for service on 25th and Market streets in Wilmington when a gunman inside a nearby apartment complex opened fire. Three officers were shot and taken to the hospital. Officials said all three are in stable condition.
A SWAT team and police surrounded the apartment building and residents are being told to stay away from the complex.
