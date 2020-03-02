Gunman Shoots at FBI Agents in Reading, Police Say

The FBI and police are searching for a man who they said opened fire at FBI agents in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, allegedly shot at the agents around midnight Monday on the 300 block of Greenwich Street. No FBI agents were hurt during the shooting. It’s unknown whether or not Vega-Rodriguez was injured. Investigators also have not revealed what led to the shooting.

Monday afternoon, the FBI and police returned to a home in the same area where a suspect was barricaded inside. Residents on the block are currently being kept out of their homes as the FBI continues to negotiate to get the suspect to surrender.

Officials have not yet revealed whether the barricaded suspect is Vega-Rodriguez or someone else.

Vega-Rodriguez is about 5-foot-3, weighs 145 pounds and is balding with tattoos on his left arm and left hand. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Vega-Rodriguez’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

