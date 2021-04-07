North Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots and Kills Teen Boy in North Philadelphia

The 15-year-old boy was on 26th and Somerset streets when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

A teen boy was shot and killed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. 

The 15-year-old boy was on 26th and Somerset streets when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot at least once and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

