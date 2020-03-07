Gunman Shoots 4-Year-Old Boy in the Hip in Olney

A 4-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood Saturday night.

The child was on the 5500 block of North 4th Street shortly before 8 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire, shooting the boy once in the hip.

The boy was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Police said they know who shot the boy but no arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.