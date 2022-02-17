Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots 3 Women in Philadelphia

The women were on the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three of them. 

By David Chang

A gunman shot three women in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon. 

The women were on the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three of them. 

The victims were taken to Einstein Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions. A man also arrived at Einstein suffering from a gunshot wound but police have not yet confirmed whether or not that man was a victim of the West Chelten Avenue shooting. 

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released information on any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

