Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots 3 Women and 3 Men in Kensington

The 20-year-old man who was shot in the chest is in critical condition. The five other victims are all stable. 

By David Chang

Getty Images (File)

A gunman shot at least six people in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. 

A 50-year-old man, 20-year-old man, 48-year-old woman, 22-year-old woman, another 20-year-old man and another 48-year-old woman were all on the 2700 block of North Howard Street around 4 p.m. Sunday when a gunman opened fire. 

The 50-year-old man was shot in the left side of the face, the 20-year-old man in the right side of his chest, the 48-year-old woman in the right arm, the 22-year-old woman in the stomach, the second 20-year-old man in the right foot and the second 48-year-old woman in the right side.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violenceKensingtonMass Shooting
