A gunman shot at least three people inside a bar in Northeast Philadelphia early Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. inside Ralph’s Bleigh Street Pub on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue. At least three people were shot. Police have not yet revealed their conditions and no arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.