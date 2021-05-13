Gunman Shoots 2 Teens at Playground in Southwest Philadelphia

A gunman shot two teenagers at a playground in Southwest Philadelphia.

The teens, ages 14 and 17, were at a playground on Grays Avenue and Ithans Street Thursday night when a gunman opened fire. Both teens were taken to the hospital. Police said at least one of the victims is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.