Gunman Shoots 2 Teen Boys in Philadelphia

The 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were both on the 4900 block of Olive Street around 8:50 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were both on the 4900 block of Olive Street around 8:50 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 15-year-old was shot in the right leg while the 13-year-old boy was shot in the right foot. Both teens were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

