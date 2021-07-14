Gunman Shoots 2 Teen Boys in Philadelphia

Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in Philadelphia Wednesday night.
The 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were both on the 4900 block of Olive Street around 8:50 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.
The 15-year-old was shot in the right leg while the 13-year-old boy was shot in the right foot. Both teens were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.