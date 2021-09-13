Gunman Shoots 2 Teen Boys in North Philadelphia

A teen boy is fighting for his life while a second teen is recovering following a double shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The two 15-year-old boys were on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue at 7:09 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

One teen was shot four times in the head and twice in the right thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

The second teen was shot once in the left buttocks. He was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he’s in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

As of Sunday night, there were 372 reported homicides in Philadelphia, up 17% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced last month that another $254,000 in grants would be given to ten anti-violence groups in the city. Since May, the city’s violence prevention grant funding has totaled more than $490,000.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.