A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in Philadelphia.

The 13-year-old boy was inside a home along the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street at 7:19 p.m. Saturday when a gunman opened fire.

The boy was shot twice in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he is in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.