Gunman Shoots 12-Year-Old Boy, 3 Adults in Kensington

As the city continues to deal with ongoing looting and unrest, a gunman shot three adults and a boy in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The 12-year-old boy, 26-year-old man, 52-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were all on the 700 block of East Clearfield Street around 5 p.m. Sunday when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The boy was shot twice in the left arm, the 26-year-old man was shot once in the left side and three times in the buttocks, the 52-year-old man was shot three times in the right shoulder and arm while the woman suffered a graze wound to the head.

Both the boy and woman are in stable condition. The 52-year-old man is in critical condition while the 26-year-old man’s condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made, a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects.

The shooting occurred on the second day of widespread looting and rioting in the city amid nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After looters targeted stores in Center City Saturday night, more looting occurred in Kensington, Port Richmond and West Philadelphia on Sunday.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was unable to attend a press conference from city leaders at 6 p.m. due to her responding to the quadruple shooting.

