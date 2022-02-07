Philadelphia

Gunman Sets Up and Shoots Pizza Delivery Driver in Philly

The delivery driver is currently in critical condition.

By David Chang

Getty Images

A pizza delivery driver is fighting for his life after he was set up and shot by a gunman in North Philadelphia. 

The 41-year-old man was called to a location on the 1400 block of West Mayfield Street at 8:10 p.m. When he arrived a gunman opened fire. 

The delivery driver was shot in the head and crashed into a building. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition. 

Police believe the gunman called the delivery driver to the address in an attempt to rob him. Investigators have not yet revealed whether or not the suspect stole any items from the delivery driver after the shooting and crash. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released details on any suspects. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

