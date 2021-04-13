Gunman Kills Woman and Injures 2 Others, Responding Officers Injured in Crash

A gunman killed a woman and injured two others in Wilmington, Delaware, and two police officers responding to the triple shooting were injured in a crash.
The ordeal began Tuesday around 2 p.m. when a gunman opened fire on the 1000 block of North Pine Street, shooting a 37-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman.
The 37-year-old woman died from her injuries while the other two women are in stable condition.
While responding to the shooting, two Wilmington Police officers were injured in a crash on C and Heald streets in Wilmington. Both officers were taken to the hospital for evaluations.
If you have any information on the shooting, please call Detective Steven Bender at 302-576-3621.