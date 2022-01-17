Gunman Kills Teen, Stray Bullets Nearly Strike Family Inside Nearby Home

A gunman shot and killed a teenage boy and stray bullets from the shooting nearly struck a family inside a nearby home in Philadelphia, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was on the 2600 block of North Hutchinson Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot multiple times in the face, head, chest and torso. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m.

Police said at least 20 shots were fired from two weapons that have not yet been recovered.

"We found about 15 spent shell casings that seemed to come from a long gun. A rifle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "And we found an additional five spent shell casings that appeared to come from a semiautomatic handgun."

At least ten stray bullets entered a home across the street and nearly struck a bedridden 64-year-old woman and two small children, ages 2 and 3, who were sleeping on the couch on the first floor, as well as two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, who were on the second floor, according to investigators.

None of the family members inside the home were injured. Police believe they were innocent bystanders while the 16-year-old boy was the intended target.

Chief Small said police obtained private surveillance video that showed a white sedan traveling south on Hutchinson Street and a driver and a passenger exiting the vehicle. At least one of the suspects then opened fire before they both went back inside the vehicle and fled the scene.

As of Sunday night, there were already at least 22 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, up 5% from the same date last year.

A total of 562 people were killed in the city in 2021, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics. Those killings were the most since the city began keeping track in 1960, and they eclipsed the previous record of 500 slayings in 1990.

The city appropriated $155 million to public safety in its last budget, including $16 million for neighborhood-based groups fighting violence.

However, Mayor Jim Kenney twice declined to issue an emergency declaration on gun violence, something pushed by both activists and fellow lawmakers as a way to clear red tape and expedite resources to combat the problem.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.