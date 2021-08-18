Gunman Kills Teen in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy Section

A gunman shot and killed a teenager in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old victim was on the 6700 block of Musgrave Street at 8:54 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the face and pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

As of Tuesday night, there have been 339 homicides in Philadelphia, up 22% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday that another $254,000 in grants would be given to ten anti-violence groups in the city. Since May, the city’s violence prevention grant funding has totaled more than $490,000.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.