Gunman Kills Teen, Critically Injures Another in Philly

The 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were both on 22nd and Jackson streets around 7 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

A teen boy was killed while another teen is fighting for his life following a double shooting in Philadelphia Sunday night. 

The 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were both on 22nd and Jackson streets around 7 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

The 15-year-old was shot in the head and left thigh while the 18-year-old was shot in the lower back. Both victims were taken to the hospital. The teen was pronounced dead while the 18-year-old is in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not released a description of any suspects. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

