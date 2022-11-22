Gunman Kills Teen Boy in Philadelphia

A teen boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old boy and another victim were on the 1000 block of East Chelten Avenue when a gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot once in the left rib area. He was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m.

A second victim was also injured during the shooting. Police have not yet revealed his condition.

No arrests have been made. Police recovered a weapon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.