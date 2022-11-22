Philadelphia

Gunman Kills Teen Boy in Philadelphia

By David Chang

A teen boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia Tuesday evening. 

The 17-year-old boy and another victim were on the 1000 block of East Chelten Avenue when a gunman opened fire. 

The teen was shot once in the left rib area. He was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m. 

A second victim was also injured during the shooting. Police have not yet revealed his condition. 

No arrests have been made. Police recovered a weapon. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

