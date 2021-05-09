Gunman Kills Teen and Young Man, Injures 3 Others in North Philadelphia

A gunman killed a young man and a teenager and injured three others in a quintuple shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of East Albanus Street at 4:18 p.m. A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were both shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was also shot once in the right thigh, a second 22-year-old man was shot five times throughout the body and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the left ankle. The three victims were taken to Einstein Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting was one of several that occurred in Philadelphia on Mother's Day.

At 12:30 a.m., a gunman opened fire at a 37-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman on 54th Street and Woodland Avenue. The man was shot once in the chest and three times in the groin. The woman was shot once in the left shoulder. Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A man was shot in the left leg on the 2600 block of Felton Street around 1 p.m. That man is in stable condition and an arrest was made following a barricade situation.

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg and once in the left leg on the 600 block of East Wishart Street at 1:09 p.m. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

At 1:36 p.m., a gunman killed a teenager and injured two other teens who were inside a car on the 2800 block of North 21st Street in North Philadelphia.

At 4:32 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot several times on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. He was taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

As of Saturday night, there have been 177 homicides in Philadelphia, up 32% from the same time last year, which was one of the most violent years in the city’s recent history.

Last month, federal officials announced an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that would add resources to prosecute local gun crimes. Former Mayor Ed Rendell even floated the idea of bringing back retired police officers.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.