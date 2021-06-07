Gunman Kills Man, Injures Woman Inside Philadelphia Corner Store

A gunman killed a man and critically injured a woman inside a Philadelphia corner store early Monday evening.

The 28-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were inside Roman Grocery on the 1800 block of West Butler Street at 5:33 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The man was shot three times in the chest and once in the back while the woman was shot once in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition. She is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Investigators believe the gunman targeted the man while the woman was struck by a stray bullet, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. Both victims were customers inside the store.

As of Sunday night, there had been 228 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, up 33 percent from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest in the city's history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.