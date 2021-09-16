Gunman Kills Man, Injures His Father and Fires Shots at Police

A young man was killed while his father is fighting for his life after they were both shot by a gunman who later fired at responding Philadelphia police officers before being captured, officials said.

The double shooting occurred inside a home on the 2900 block of Weikel Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A 19-year-old man was shot once in the nose while his 49-year-old father was shot once in the right arm and once in each thigh. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The young man was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. while his father is in critical but stable condition.

The gunman also fired shots at officers who responded to the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. Small told NBC10 the officers didn’t return fire but followed the gunman who they eventually found hiding underneath a vehicle. They then took the suspect into custody.

Police are also searching for a second gunman who they believe was involved in the shooting.

As of Wednesday night night, there were 376 reported homicides in Philadelphia, up 17% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced last month that another $254,000 in grants would be given to ten anti-violence groups in the city. Since May, the city’s violence prevention grant funding has totaled more than $490,000.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.