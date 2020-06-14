Gunman Kills Man, Injures Another in Philadelphia

A man was killed while another is recovering following a double shooting in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 20’s and a 64-year-old man were both on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The man in his 20’s was shot once in the chest. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m. The 64-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to Penn Presbyterian where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The deadly shooting marks the 179th confirmed homicide in Philadelphia so far this year, the highest number up to this point since 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.