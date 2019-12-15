Gunman Kills Man, Injures 2 Others in Kensington

One man was killed while two others were hurt in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The three victims were on H and Thayer streets at 3:35 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

A 21-year-old man was shot once in the head, a second man was shot once in the face and a 22-year-old man was shot once in the left leg.

The 21-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m. The second victim was also taken to Temple where he is in extremely critical condition. The 22-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He was transferred to Temple and is currently stable.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.