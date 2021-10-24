Gunman Kills Man and Injures Pregnant Woman in Philadelphia

A man was killed while a pregnant woman is fighting for her life following a double shooting in Philadelphia Sunday night.

The 25-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was shot multiple times throughout his head and body and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot once in the lower back. She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The incident was one of at least five shootings in Southwest and West Philadelphia over the weekend that left a total of three people dead and four hurt in a 24-hour period.

One incident, a double shooting at 55th and Walnut streets, occurred only two blocks away from where District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the launch of a collaborative response to the gun violence in Southwest and West Philly. That announcement will take place on Monday.

As of Sunday night, there were 445 homicides in Philadelphia, up 13 percent from the same time last year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.