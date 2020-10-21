Gunman Kills 8-Year-Old Girl and Her Teen Brother After Firing at Trenton Home

A gunman fired at a home in Trenton, New Jersey, Tuesday night, killing an 8-year-old girl and her 16-year-old brother.

The brother and sister were inside a home on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m. when the gunman opened fire.

Bullets entered the second floor of the home, killing the girl and teen boy.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet revealed the victims’ identities. Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force are investigating.

