Gunman Kills 2 Young Men in Philadelphia

Two young men were killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia early Tuesday evening.

The victims, both 19, were on the 4700 block of North 3rd Street shortly before 6 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Both men were shot in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.