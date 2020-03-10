Gunman Kills 2 Teen Boys, Injures 2 Others in Chester

Two teenagers were killed while two others are recovering following a quadruple shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon.

The four teens were on the 200 block of Broomall Street around 2 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

Chester Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found 15-year-old Edward Harmon suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second boy was also suffering from gunshot wounds, treated at the scene and then taken to the Crozer Chester Medical Center where he is in serious condition.

Police also found a third victim, 15-year-old Tayvonne Avery, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds. Avery was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers then received a call to respond to the Crozer Chester Medical Center where a fourth victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, had walked in. That victim is currently in good condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

The two deaths marked the 10th and 11th homicides in Chester City this year.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Chester City Detective Benjamin Thomas at 610-447-8426 or Delaware County Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030. You can also email Detective Thomas at bthomas306@chesterpolice.org.