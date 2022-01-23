Gunman Kills 2 Men Inside Delaware Restaurant

An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed inside a Delaware restaurant Saturday evening.

The incident began shortly before 7:30 p.m. inside the El Nopalito Restaurant on 22095 DuPont Boulevard in Georgetown, Delaware.

Police said a group of men who had been causing a disturbance inside the restaurant were asked to leave earlier in the evening. Two of the men who had been asked to leave then returned to the restaurant, this time wearing masks, according to investigators.

One of the suspects then approached a 31-year-old man and snatched his necklace from his neck. The victim then lunged at the suspect, causing the second suspect to pull out a gun and open fire.

The 31-year-old was shot as the two suspects fled. The second suspect then fired another shot into the dining area of the restaurant, shooting a 28-year-old man.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victims, pending notification of next of kin.

Police also have not yet released a detailed description of the suspects and continue to investigate. If you have any information, call Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

