3 Dead, 1 Hurt in Quadruple Shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

Three people were killed and one other person was injured in a quadruple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting occurred at Rowland Avenue and Guilford Street. Police said four people in all were shot. Three of the victims died from their injuries. Police have not yet revealed the condition of the fourth victim.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

