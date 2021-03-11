Philadelphia

Gunman Kills 1 Person, Injures 3 Others in Overbrook

Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the three survivors. 

By David Chang

Getty Images

One person was killed while three others were hurt in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section. 

The victims were on 75th Street and Woodcrest Avenue Thursday afternoon when a gunman opened fire. 

At least one person was killed in the shooting while three others were hurt. 

The shooting is another in a long list as Philadelphia continues to grapple with rising gun violence. As of Wednesday night, there had been 92 homicide victims in the city, excluding Thursday's shootings, according to PPD statistics. That figure represents a 33% increase to the same time last year, which was already the deadliest year in decades.

Philadelphia leaders, including Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner have called for Pennsylvania's state legislature to allow the city to enforce stricter gun laws in an effort to curb the violence.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

