Gunman Kills 1, Injures 2 in Chester

One person was killed while two others were injured in a triple shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania.

One person was killed while two others were injured in a triple shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania.

At least one gunman opened fire on West 7th and Lamokin streets Saturday night, shooting three people. Police confirmed with NBC10 one person died in the shooting while the other two were injured. They have not yet revealed the conditions of the two survivors.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

