Suspected gunman killed by police after worker shot to death at Delaware senior living center

Law enforcement officials in Delaware are investigating after troopers with the Delaware State Police shot and killed a gunman shortly after he, allegedly, killed a staff member at a senior living center in Dover on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident began when a 51-year-old man from Camden, Del. -- who police have provided no further identifying information on -- was visiting a female relative who is a resident at the Harmony at Kent Senior Living Center, located along the 1400 block of East Lebanon Road in Dover, at about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man, officials said, had been banned from the property in the past due to, what investigators called, aggressive behavior.

Police officials said, in a statement, that the man and his female relative were escorted outside of the facility by a 59-year-old staff member, who police also have provided no further information on.

Once outside, officials said, the man punched the staff member and ran to his vehicle in the parking lot, where he grabbed a handgun.

The man then he fired one shot into a vehicle that belonged to one of his male relatives who was driving through the parking lot and then he took aim and shot the staff worker.

After the shooting, the man stayed near his vehicle in the lot alongside his female relative as police arrived on the scene, officials said.

Then, officials said, state police troopers attempted to negotiate with the gunman before he, allegedly, raised his handgun, prompting troopers to fire at him.

Both the gunman and the staff worker were taken to a nearby hospital where they died of the gunshot wounds they suffered during the incident, police said.

State police officials said that the troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending a use of force investigation that will be conducted in conjunction with the state's Department of Justice.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or emailing daniel.grassi@delaware.gov.

Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.