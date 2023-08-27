Gunman flees into woods after shooting woman in Northeast Philly hotel, officials say

Police in Northeast Philadelphia are searching for a gunman who reportedly fled into the woods after shooting a woman at a hotel along Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Somerton neighborhood, officials said.

According to police, the incident happed sometime before 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, before officers responded to a reported to shooting at a Motel 6 along the 11500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Here, officials said, officers found a 43-year-old woman who has been shot seven times, mostly in her lower body.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, she has been listed in critical condition.

After the shooting incident, the gunman is believed to have fled into nearby woods and, officials said that as of 7 a.m. on Sunday, no apprehension had yet been made.

Officials are still searching for the man believed to be involved in this incident and, police said, an investigation is ongoing.