Gunman Fires Shots at Detectives in West Philadelphia, Police Say

A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at detectives who were chasing after him in West Philadelphia Monday night

By David Chang

A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at detectives who were chasing after him in West Philadelphia Monday night.

Philadelphia police detectives were on the 300 block of North 62nd Street at 7:20 p.m. when they noticed an unidentified man and woman acting suspicious as they left an Exxon Gas Station, investigators said.

The man and woman handed something off between them and then spotted the detectives, according to police. The man and woman then ran off in separate directions, investigators said.

The detectives chased after the man who allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at them. None of the detectives were struck however and the man was captured in a rear alley.

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity. Investigators also said none of the detectives opened fire during the chase.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

