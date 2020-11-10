gun violence

Gunman Critically Injures Teen Boy in Double Shooting at Philly Basketball Court

The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were both at a basketball court on the 1200 block of Carpenter Street at 4:35 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

A teen boy is fighting for his life while a second teen is recovering following a double shooting at a Philadelphia basketball court Tuesday afternoon. 

The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were both at a basketball court on the 1200 block of Carpenter Street at 4:35 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

The 15-year-old was shot once in the head while the 18-year-old was shot once in his left side. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Stacy Garrity 2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella Concedes Re-election Bid

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Philly Schools Postpone Return to Hybrid Learning

The 15-year-old was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition. The 18-year-old was also taken to Jefferson in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made in the shooting and a weapon has not been recovered. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphiadouble shooting
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us