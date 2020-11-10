Gunman Critically Injures Teen Boy in Double Shooting at Philly Basketball Court

A teen boy is fighting for his life while a second teen is recovering following a double shooting at a Philadelphia basketball court Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were both at a basketball court on the 1200 block of Carpenter Street at 4:35 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 15-year-old was shot once in the head while the 18-year-old was shot once in his left side.

The 15-year-old was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition. The 18-year-old was also taken to Jefferson in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and a weapon has not been recovered.

