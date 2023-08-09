SEPTA police arrested Heriberto Acevedo, Jr. on Tuesday after an investigation into an argument with a bus driver that led to a shooting.

Allegedly, Acevedo threatened the driver after he was asked to pay the fare when he tried to board the bus.

After stepping off the bus, he then fired one shot at the bus window, according to police. No one was injured.

Police were able to identify Acevedo after reviewing the camera that was on the bus that captured the incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Good investigative work by SEPTA Police which includes high-quality surveillance camera footage pulled from SEPTA facilities resulted in the timely identification and apprehension of a criminal defendant," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Acevedo was charged with:

Aggravated assault

Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act

Possession of an Instrument of Crime

Terroristic threats

Simple assault

Recklessly endangering another person

"If you are thinking about committing a violent crime on SEPTA, this is your notice. You will be on camera — we have over 30,000 on vehicles and in stations," SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said.

On July 14, Acevedo allegedly shot at a SEPTA bus after getting into an argument with the driver during the morning commute in North Philadelphia.

The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. after he boarded a Route 57 bus near Front and Luzerne streets, according to SEPTA Transit Police.

"The man threatened the operator, exited the bus, and fired a single shot from a handgun -- striking the windshield," police said to NBC10 after the incident.

Acevedo is not allowed to own a firearm because of a 2018 gun conviction in Bucks County and a 2019 drug possession conviction in Philly, according to a statement from the District Attorney's office.