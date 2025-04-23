Gunman charged after woman, 71, shot at, robbed outside her Glassboro home

Law enforcement officials have charged a 32-year-old Glassboro, New Jersey man after he, allegedly, confronted a 71-year-old woman as she was seated in her car outside her home, before shooting her car and stealing her purse, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:14 p.m. on April 1, 2025, shortly after a woman had exited her residence on the 200 block of MacClelland Avenue and was seated in her car in front of her home.

At that time, police claim, 32-year-old Shameek Brown, of Glassboro, approached her vehicle and tapped on the woman's window with a handgun as he demanded her purse.

The woman refused to comply and, officials claim, Brown responded by firing into the vehicle and breaking her driver's side car window.

Brown, officials claim, then stole the woman's purse and fled in an unknown direction.

However, an investigation into the incident provided police with a lead that led officers to a property in the Hollybush Gardens Apartment Complex located less than half a mile from where the robbery occurred, police officials said.

A search of a property here, officials said, yielded several items that police believe had value as evidence in this case, including several personal items that belonged to the victim.

Following the discovery of these items, police officials brought charges against Brown.

Brown has been charged with robbery, theft, weapon violations and other offenses.

Police officials said Brown was served these charges and processed at the Salem County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on unrelated charges.