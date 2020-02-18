Center City High-Rise Barricade Situation Comes to an End

There was a tense hour in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon as police officers descended on a Center City high-rise after a reported shooting in the building.

A gunman barricaded himself in a corner apartment of the Sterling Apartment Homes along JFK Boulevard at 18th Street shortly before 1 p.m. after it is believed that someone was shot, Philadelphia police said.

The condition of the person who is shot is unknown, police said.

An alert sent to residents in the building called it a "domestic incident." An announcement over the building loudspeaker told residents on the 15th floor and above to not go onto their balconies and to stay in their apartments.

#NEW: @Phillypolice here talking to a witness on scene who says someone is shot. Person inside says they won’t come out. SWAT inside, people looking out the windows, and it is not evacuated. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/puXQj3eGDR — Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) February 18, 2020

Workers at the businesses on the ground floor were told evacuated from the building, said worker Selena Caraballo.

Workers in the neighboring Comcast Technology Center, including NBC10 and Telemundo 62, were asked to avoid windows on the south side of the tower.

Around 2 p.m., an announcement was made in the Comcast Technology Center that the incident was resolved and the all clear had been given.

Police have yet to reveal further details about the incident and remained on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.