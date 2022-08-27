Gunman Barricades Himself After Critically Shooting 2 People

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot by a gunman who later barricaded himself in North Philadelphia Saturday night.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a 22-year-old woman shot in the cheek, arm and leg and a 66-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.
Investigators said officers later observed the suspect run into a building on the 2800 block of 22nd Street and barricade himself.
Police later said a third woman was grazed by a bullet although her injuries were superficial.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.