Gunman Barricades Himself After Critically Shooting 2 People

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot by a gunman who later barricaded himself in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m.

We are on scene of a barricade situation at 22nd and Somerset in North Philadelphia.



Police say a suspect shot two people at 22nd and Lehigh, took off on foot and barricaded himself inside a house.



When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a 22-year-old woman shot in the cheek, arm and leg and a 66-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Investigators said officers later observed the suspect run into a building on the 2800 block of 22nd Street and barricade himself.

Police later said a third woman was grazed by a bullet although her injuries were superficial.

