Philadelphia

Gunman Barricades Himself After Critically Shooting 2 People

According to police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m.

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot by a gunman who later barricaded himself in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a 22-year-old woman shot in the cheek, arm and leg and a 66-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said officers later observed the suspect run into a building on the 2800 block of 22nd Street and barricade himself.

Police later said a third woman was grazed by a bullet although her injuries were superficial.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniagun violence
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us