Gunman in Custody After Barricade Situation, Police Say

A gunman is in custody after he was barricaded inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment with a 5-year-old child inside, police said.

A 911 call was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday reporting a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 800 block of Red Lion Road.

Police said the gunman then went inside an apartment unit with a 5-year-old child inside.

A barricade situation was declared at 2:57 p.m. Shortly before 4 p.m., police said the gunman was taken into custody and the child was not harmed.

Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

