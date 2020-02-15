Gunfire Rings Out, Leaving Various Injured Across Philadelphia

Bloodshed enveloped Philadelphia Friday night into Saturday morning as shootings across the city left various people, including underage teens, injured.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder shortly before 7 p.m. Friday on a basketball court on 8th and Poplar streets in North Philadelphia, police said. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and listed in stable condition. Police did not make an arrest or recover a weapon.

Also in North Philadelphia, a 17-year-old was shot when officers mistook him for a robbery suspect and he reached for a gun while they searched him, police said.

More shooting broke out shortly before 11 p.m. in the Logan neighborhood. A man in his late 20s was struck in the face, abdomen, leg and arm and taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition, Philadelphia police said. Police did not make an arrest or recover a weapon in that shooting, either.

In the city’s Olney neighborhood, a fight outside a club on the 5700 block of N. 2nd street left two men and one woman injured shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The woman was in critical condition while the men remained stable, police said.

The numerous shootings in a short period of time are an example of the challenges facing Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who officially began her term this week and has vowed to address gun violence.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.