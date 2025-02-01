Philadelphia

1 killed, 5 injured in five separate shootings across Philadelphia

According to police, all of the shootings happened between the evening of Friday, Jan. 31 and the morning of Saturday, Feb. 1

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating five separate shootings across the city that injured five people and left one dead.

Police shared that the first shooting happened on Friday around 9:33 p.m. on the unit block of Richmond St. near the Filmore Philadelphia. A 22-year-old man had been shot in the stomach, according to police. He was transported to the hospital by medics and placed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday on the 6500 block of Dicks Ave. near Eddies Cafe, police said. A 37-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and left forearm, and a 51-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs. Both men were taken to the hospital by officers and placed in critical condition.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened Saturday around 1:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Page St. A man in his 40s was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m.

Another shooting happened just a short time later, at 1:55 a.m. on the 1800 block of Torresdale Ave., police said. A 42-year-old man had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital by medics and placed in critical condition.

Lastly, around 11 a.m. on Saturday, police said officers responded to an area hospital for a victim who arrived by private vehicle. A 31-year-old man had been shot in the left hand on the 2200 block of N. Orkney St.; he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said no arrests have been made in any of these incidents.

