Double shooting leaves woman dead, another injured in North Philly

A woman was killed while another is in critical condition following a double shooting in North Philadelphia Friday night.

The shooting occurred on the 2400 block of North Marshall Street at 9:21 p.m. Two women were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital. One woman was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. while the second woman is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet revealed the identity of the woman who died, information on what led to the shooting or a description of any suspects.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3334.

