Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video

Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects made off with multiple pistols and rifles, New Britain Township police said.

Investigators believe they were driving a black Hyundai sedan with a broken driver-side brake light.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspects or the car to contact them.