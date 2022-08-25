Gun Shown in King of Prussia Mall Spat, Woman Detained

A woman was detained at the King of Prussia Mall Thursday afternoon after an apparent disagreement that ended in a gun display, authorities said.

The squabble began in the food court of the mall around 1 p.m., but it remains unclear what the spat was about or whether the people involved knew each other, Upper Merion police said.

Photos sent to NBC10 appear to show two officers detaining a woman by the counter of the Five Guys.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported in connection with the incident, police said. No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon, either.

The mall remains open, including the food court. The incident is still under investigation, police said.