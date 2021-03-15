Gun Show Agrees to Ban Sales of Certain Untraceable Firearms, Pa. AG Says

A type of firearms sale described as "80% receiver kits" that allows for the construction of untraceable guns will no longer be allowed at Pennsylvania's most popular traveling gun show, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday.

Eagle Arms Productions, which is the promoter behind one-third of Pennsylvania's gun shows, will halt the sale of the kits, which Shapiro called "ghost guns."

"Ghost guns typically start as '80% receivers' that are often sold in kits without background checks," Shapiro's office said in a statement. "They can be easily and quickly put together, lack serial numbers so they cannot be traced, and, once fully assembled, can operate as fully functioning firearms."

Shapiro said during a press conference in the Kensington section of Philadelphia that the recovery by law enforcement of untraceable ghost guns in the city has exploded.

The Trace

In 2019, there were 99 ghost guns recovered by authorities, followed by 250 last year. Already in 2021, there have been 80 recovered during criminal investigations, Shapiro said.

Eagle Arms agreed to halt the sales of the kits after Shapiro's office did two independent surveillance operations outside of Eagles Arms gun shows. Shapiro said his investigators witnessed felons who are not allowed to purchase or own firearms walk out of gun shows with the 80% receiver kits.

"This decision by Eagle Arms Productions is a positive step toward limiting access to ghost guns by criminals. We also need to remain focused and vigilant to stop the current legal loopholes that allow prohibited purchasers to acquire, assemble and possess these ghost guns," Shapiro said.