Pa. man found guilty of exposing himself to 2 teens on PATCO train

Chester, Pa., resident Charles May is accused of threatening a teen girl on Instagram after he allegedly exposed himself to her and a friend in 2021.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A jury found a Pennsylvania man guilty of exposing himself to teen girls while riding the PATCO train line and then threatening one of the girls so she wouldn't testify against him.

On Aug. 29, 2021, Charles May, 30, of Chester, allegedly pleasured himself on a PATCO train in front of two teenaged girls who were on their way home from a show in Camden, New Jersey, officials said.

Officers with the Delaware River Port Authority Police Department were alerted to the man's activity and were able to arrest him on one of the train's platforms.

One month before May's case was set to go to trial in July, 2024, one of the teen girls started getting threatening and sexual messages on Instagram from a fake account, officials said.

One of the messages from this fake account told the girl to "toss the case by mid-July."

An investigation into the messages found that the account that sent them was created by email addresses that belonged to May, officials explained.

May was charged and found guilty by a jury one year later on June 12, 2025, of endangering the welfare of child via sexual conduct, criminal sexual contact and witness tampering.

May's sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11, 2025 and he faces up to 15 years in state prison.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaNew JerseyPATCO
